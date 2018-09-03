Blocked roads

This refers to the letter ‘Blocked in Bath Island’ (Aug 31) by Nizam Shah. There are so many areas in the city where big concrete blocks are placed as safety measures. One such installation is carried out near Jail Chowrangi. In order to secure the central jail that is located on University Road, the higher authorities have placed blockades around the jail’s building.

As a result, the road that leads to the Jail Chowrangi flyover has narrowed and is barely wide for the two way traffic. This has resulted in the frequent traffic jams, especially during rush hour. First, the central jail shouldn’t be right in the middle of the city on a road which is one of the busiest. Second, now that the blockades have been placed, the authorities should at least supervise the traffic that runs there to ensure that there are no frequent traffic blockades.

Hafsa Salman

Karachi