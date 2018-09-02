Sun September 02, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
September 2, 2018

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Regional Police Officer (RPO) did not ask former Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal to seek an apology from Khawar Maneka, states an inquiry report.

A few days back, the Punjab government transferred Gondal, who is accused of misbehaving with Khawar’s daughter. However, Gondal said he was mistreated.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the Gondal’s transfer, during the hearing of which the former DPO was asked to submit an affidavit. The chief justice had remarked that it was wrong if Gondal was transferred over orders from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar or anyone close to him.

However, as per the inquiry report prepared by Punjab Additional IG Abu Bakr Khuda Baksh over the transfer of Gondal, neither Punjab IGP Kaleem Imam nor the RPO ordered the transfer.

A copy of the inquiry report, available with Geo News, states that the issue between Khawar and Gondal was created over two incidents that took place on different dates – one on August 5 and the other on August 23.

However, the situation was further complicated following the August 23 incident in which police tried to intercept Khawar at a checkpoint but he did not stop.

The police chased him down and asked to check his vehicle, but Khawar refused. The report also states that Khawar phoned Gondal on that day.

The enquiry report is based on 11 pages for which 17 police officers were probed, including the former DPO. It is prepared by the additional IG, who is said to have previously investigated major cases in the police department.

