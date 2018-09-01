Pak football team named for SA event

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Friday announced the national squad for the South Asian tournament starting in Dhaka (Bangladesh) on September 4.

Saddam Hussain will lead the 20-member team. Other members of the squad are Hassan Bashir (vice captain) Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Faisal Iqbal, Zeeshan Rehman, Abdullah Qazi, Shehbaz Younus, Mohsin Ali, Bilawalur Rehman, Muhammad Riaz, Ahmed Faheem, Sadullah, Mehmood Khan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Youssef Butt, Saqib Hanif, Ahsanullah and Mohamed Ali.

Jose Nogueira is the head coach while Mohammad Habib and Essa Khan are the assistant coaches.