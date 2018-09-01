Sat September 01, 2018
AFP
September 1, 2018

Toulouse back Kolbe gets Springbok call

JOHANNESBURG: Toulouse outside back Cheslin Kolbe, previously considered "too small" for Test rugby, has been called up by South Africa for Rugby Championship matches in Australia and New Zealand.

The 24-year-old full-back/winger formerly played for Western Stormers/Western Province in Cape Town and had been ignored by national coaches who believed he lacked a Test physique. Kolbe is 1.72 metres (5ft 7.5ins) tall and weighs 74 kilogrammes (163 pounds).

He toured Europe with the Springboks in 2016, but got no game time, and there had been no hints that recently appointed coach Johan ‘Rassie’ Erasmus would select him. "Cheslin has certainly grabbed his opportunities for his French club and he has earned his spot in the squad," Erasmus said Friday after naming a 31-man squad.

"He is in good form and we are delighted have him in the group." Erasmus will hope that Kolbe, if given a chance to play, could have the same impact as another diminutive back, New Zealand star Damian McKenzie.

Another surprise was the recall of unattached hooker Schalk Brits ahead of livewire Akker van der Merwe. Having retired after leaving Saracens at the end of the 2017/2018 English Premiership season, Brits was called up for a series against England and started in the final Test.

He was dropped for home and away internationals against Argentina only to get another call-up, presumably as third choice behind Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi. Centre/winger Lionel Mapoe was omitted despite coming off the bench to score two tries in a 32-19 loss to Argentina in Mendoza last weekend.

South Africa squad: Schalk Brits, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (capt), Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Warren Whiteley Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Ross Cronje, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Andre Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux, Damian Willemse Coach: Johan ‘Rassie’ Erasmus (RSA).

