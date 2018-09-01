QWP office-bearer quits

PESHAWAR: The district president of Qaumi Watan Party Muhammad Shafi Daudzai on Friday quit the party as a protest against party leadership’s attitude.

Addressing a press conference, he along with other party members announced resignations from offices against what they referred as indifferent attitude of the party leadership.

He said the workers made every effort to strengthen the party and revive its lost status in the district. But, he claimed, the party leadership had completely ignored their struggle and sacrifices.

Muhammad Shafi Daudzai said they had decided after consultation with notables and elders of the area to disassociate with the party over the indifferent attitude of party leadership towards them. “The QWP did not give proper attention to the Peshawar district,” he said. He said that in the previous governments, QWP had got a number of ministries but they did not deliver.

Meanwhile, Shafi told The News that, “We tried our best to contact Sikandar Hayat and convince him to address workers’ grievances, but we did not get a positive response. This is why we decided to quit the party after consultations.”