Nandipur project accused remanded

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday handed over an accused, involved in Rs220 million corruption at Nandipur Power Project Gujranwala, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 15-day physical remand. Earlier, NAB officials produced the accused Qaisar Abbas before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan.

They submitted that the accused, in connivance with other officials, stole furnace oil worth millions of rupees from Nandipur Power Project. They requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation. At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB for 15 days and ordered for his production in the court on September 14.