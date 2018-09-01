Sat September 01, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Aania, Omar win titles as SGA Classic tees off

KARACHI: Omar Khalid and Aania Farooq won the juniors and ladies gross titles in the inaugural edition of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Classic Golf Tournament which teed off here at the Airmen Golf Club on Friday.The three-day tournament is the latest addition to the growing SGA calendar and has attracted almost 150 players.

On Friday, the opening day of the tournament, juniors and ladies competitions took place.In the juniors contest, Omar Khalid carded an impressive six-over par 78 to win the gross title. Braving extremely windy conditions, the 14-year-old Omar overcame a triple bogey on the opening hole to score 38 on front nine with birdies on holes 3 and 5. He carded 40 on back nine to comfortably win the gross title. Taimur Ali Khan with a score of 83 was the runner-up.

In the juniors’ net category, Arsh Lari reigned supreme with a score of 67. Saleh Ibrahim who carded 89 for a net score of 74 was the runner-up.

In the ladies event, it was a cakewalk for Aania Farooq who won the gross title with a score of 82.

The two-day amateurs event will tee off on Saturday (today) with a total of 70 players featuring in it. The seniors event will also be contested on 36 holes featuring 30 players. 15 AGC members will also feature in a subsidiary event.

“The SGA Classic is an exciting new addition to our calendar,” said Asad I.A Khan, President SGA. “It will be an annual event which will be hosted by the Airmen Golf Club,” he added.

The SGA, easily the most active provincial association, already hosts the Sindh Open, Sindh Amateurs, SGA Cup, Sindh Juniors and Sindh Ladies tournaments annually.Asad also praised the improvement in the Airmen Golf Club saying that its course is in a good shape.

