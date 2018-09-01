Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged
Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle

Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle
Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18

Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Opinion

Irshad Ahmad
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Remember the missing

On December 21, 2010 – after noticing the alarming increase in enforced disappearances in various countries in the world – the United Nations General Assembly expressed concern over the issue and passed Resolution 65/209.

Through this resolution, the UNGA not only welcomed the adoption of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance but also decided to declare August 30 as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Since then, all over the world, August 30 is observed for the disappeared. On this day, people across the globe stand in solidarity with the victims of such disappearances as well as the families of the missing. Human rights activists of various countries stage demonstrations and hold rallies in public places in order to remind their governments to fulfil their basic constitutional responsibilities; protect citizens and ensure their security. We too called upon our government in Pakistan to make efforts to locate missing persons and stop this inhuman crime from being practised.

Enforced disappearances is something successive governments have been unsuccessful to resolve. But the people have some hope now because Imran Khan (who is now the prime minister of Pakistan) had a very clear stance on this issue before he became the PM of the country. On many occasions, he had bravely claimed that he was among the first who stood for the ‘rights of missing persons’ and had frequently protested for their rights in front of parliament and at the National Press Club Islamabad. His past interviews also show that he had a very clear position on this critical issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opinion was absolutely right that in no situation whatsoever can people be made to disappear; this is a violation of their constitutional, legal and fundamental human rights. Khan had argued many times that the Supreme Court of Pakistan must do justice with the victims of enforced disappearances and bring the culprits before the court. We also remember when Khan had courageously stressed that those involved in enforced disappearances should be made accountable and called this practice extreme brutality. Stressing the importance of individuals’ rights to a fair trial, he had rightly said that the perpetrators involved in the enforced disappearances should not decide who is guilty and who is not. He had also claimed that he would resign as PM if this ever happened under his watch.

Now that Imran Khan is the country’s prime minister, people are hoping that he will remember his position and assertions on enforced disappearances and resolve this longstanding issue on a priority basis.

Sadly, there are still 1,828 cases pending before the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, including 1004 cases of the people missing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Alone. People want to know that, among the disposed of cases (3462) by the commission, how many perpetrators have been made accountable? How many victims have been interviewed by the commission and in how many cases have the facts been investigated and recorded? Have there been any instances of ill-treatment? If yes, what has the commission done in this regard?

The latest statistics and facts shared by the commission shows that in a number of cases, after the disappeared persons were traced, the commission had found it best to hold that since the missing person had returned home, no further action was required and the case was therefore closed. There have been many cases where the commission recorded that the victims hesitated in sharing any information about their disappearance (for eg who abducted them, where they were kept etc). People are looking forward to the new government answering these and other important questions associated with the brutal practice.

Besides these national promises and responsibilities, we have also some international commitments to fulfil. Even in July 2017, the United Nations Human Rights Committee in its concluding observations on Pakistan’s initial report had shared its concerns with the government of Pakistan on the high ratio of incidents of enforced disappearances and secret detentions. Not only that, it had also urged that – being a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights – Pakistan specifically criminalise enforced disappearance in its domestic law; investigate cases of enforced disappearances and threat and intimidation to families of missing persons.

The challenges before Prime Minister Imran Khan are to remember and fulfil the promises he has made to the nation. On the day of the disappeared, we stood with the victims of enforced disappearances and demanded that the government make all efforts to find and release all missing persons and investigate and prosecute all the perpetrators. We also need to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, while also specifically criminalising enforced disappearances in our domestic law. The existing Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances needs to be further empowered so that it can look for those who are missing and also ensure that justice is served in their cases.

The writer is a Peshawar-based lawyer.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: s_irshadahmad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!