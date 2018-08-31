Fri August 31, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 31, 2018

PTI presidential nominee Arif Alvi meets lawmakers at CM’s House

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators, Members National Assembly and MPAs was held at Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar.

According to an official handout, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, KP Assembly speaker, National Assembly deputy speaker and others attended the meeting.

Those in the meeting focused on voting for the PTI presidential nominee Dr Arif Alvi by the PTI legislators of the KP province and finalized strategy for that.

The chief minister welcomed all the guests and thanked them for participating in the meeting. He said Dr Arif Alvi had rendered great services to the PTI.

Mahmood Khan said his government had come to power this time with a different mindset showing zero tolerance to protocol culture because it is nothing but a state of delusion.

He said the new system of governance, introduced by the PTI would be strengthened and improved. “Transparency, corruption-free system and strengthening of institutions would be our priorities. We would ensure the provision of facilities for raising the life standard of the people,” he promised.

The chief minister said we would develop a system of delivery having an inbuilt mechanism for complaint and problems redressal system.

On this occasion Dr. Arif Alvi thanked chief minister, senators, MNAs and MPAs. He said Imran Khan had laid heavy responsibilities on his shoulders and he would never let him down.

Provincial Senior Minister Atif Khan highlighted the past contribution of Dr. Arif Alvi to the agenda and cause of the PTI.

Being a founding member of PTI, Dr Arif Alvi had never deviated from the party stated position. Terming him the most suitable and deserving candidate for the presidential slot, he said with surety that Arif Alvi was the best option for the nation to have him president.

