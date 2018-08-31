Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

National

P
PPI
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NBP maintains growth, post-tax profit up by 46pc

KARACHI: A meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the National Bank of Pakistan (Bank) was held here on Thursday at the bank’s head office in Karachi, in which the BoD approved the financial statements of the bank for the half year ending on June 30, 2018.

The bank recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs17.16 billion being 26 percent higher than the Rs13.61 billion earned during the corresponding six-month period of 2017. The after-tax profit for the period amounted to Rs12.49 billion i.e. 46 percent higher than the Rs8.55 billion for the corresponding period of 2017. This translates into earnings per share of Rs5.87 as against Rs4.02 for the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, “the best results” were declared a day after the NBP president was suspended, and the on the day when he challenged his suspension at the Islamabad High Court.

The bank’s net interest, mark-up income increased by 15.7 percent to Rs31.14 billion against Rs26.05 billion for the corresponding period of 2017. This was achieved through maintaining an efficient asset-mix of high-yield loans and investments. The bank has recently introduced changes in its operating structure for better service quality to enhance customer loyalty. Income from dividend and capital gains however recorded a drop due to the lacklustre performance of the stock market. Overall non mark-up, interest income for the period amounted to Rs15.25 billion which is marginally lower by 2.7 percent as compared to Rs15.68 billion for the corresponding period last year.

With a 12.1 percent growth by reference to December 31, 2017, the balance sheet size of the bank has increased to Rs2.66 trillion. As of June 2018, the bank’s deposits amounted to Rs1,910.67 billion being 10.6 percent higher as compared to that of December 31, 2017. The net advances also increased to Rs790.4 billion showing an increase of 6.8 percent as compared to December, 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!