Rangers arrest two suspects

Sindh Rangers on Thursday arrested two suspects and seized arms, snatched items and drugs from their possession.

A Rangers spokesman said a suspect, Shahab Khan, was arrested during a raid in Model Colony for his alleged involvement in various street crimes. Another suspect Muhammad Arif was arrested for his involvement in drug peddling in Sharifabad area. Both the suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Rangers along with police conducted various operations against water theft in Nawabshah and Thatta. Around 56 illegal water connections were disconnected and FIRs registered against 35 suspects for their alleged involvement in water theft.