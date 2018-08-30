Thu August 30, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

SZABUL to teach Pakistani laws to LLB students seeking foreign varsities’ degrees

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) will teach important and mandatory Pakistani laws to students earning LLB degrees from foreign universities before their enrollment as lawyers in Pakistan.

These laws are included in the Constitution of Pakistan, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Civil Procedure Cod, the Qanoon-e- Shahadat Act and the Specific Relief Act. Under the collaboration agreement, Northampton University will offer Pakistani students the fourth-year study of LLB course in the UK and will grant them degrees.

“We have decided to teach these subjects to our students intending to benefit from a collaboration program here in Pakistan before they proceed for Northampton University,” said founding vice chancellor Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali while presiding over a monthly progress review meeting at the varsity.

He said that the decision made was made in accordance with a Supreme Court verdict stressing that Pakistani lawyers must pass these subjects before becoming practising lawyers. On the occasion, SZABUL registrar Syed Sharaf Ali Shah presented a monthly progress report of the varsity. The meeting was told that the new academic session of SZABUL would commence on September 10, 2018, and classes will also be held in the new block.

Qazi Khalid told the meeting that the Sindh chief minister had accorded approval to the allotment of Naziabad College to SZABUL and also approved the proposal to allot 250 acres of land to SZABUL in Malir.

He directed the officers to write letters to the departments concerned for possession of Nazimabad College and allotment of land in Malir.

In addition, on Pakistan Defence Day, SZABUL will organise a seminar to highlight the importance of the national day. Senior Puisne Judge of the Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan will preside over the event.

The seminar will be addressed by Deputy Managing Director Bahria Foundation Commodore Akbar Naqi, Vice Admiral (retd) I. F. Qadir and Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali.

