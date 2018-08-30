Baig to attend FICAC meeting

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Director World Federation of Consul (FICAC), President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh and Hon. Consul General of Yemen left for Turkey to attend the 13th Board of Directors of the World Federation of Consuls meeting from Aug 30 to Sept 2 in Bodrum.

Baig will meet the President World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) Aykut Eken, Ambassador Mehmat Semsar DG Consular Affairs MOFA, Turkey and the Mayor of Bodrum Kocadon. FICAC is the representative body of honorary consuls of the world, operating under the Vienna Convention 1963 of the United Nations, recognized by the European Union and the United Nation.