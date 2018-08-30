Pemra prohibits discussion on sub-judice matters

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in suo motu proceedings on Wednesday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued an advice to all news and current affair TV channel licensees and has prohibited discussion on any sub-judice matter in any talk show, aired by any TV channel.

Pemra said discussion on sub-judice matters not only amounts to contempt of court, but is also in sheer violation of Pemra laws. Earlier, Pemra issued a show cause notice to ARY News for telecasting a programme hosted by Arshad Sharif for discussing sub-judice case of money laundering against a former president which is pending for adjudication before the Supreme Court.

The Authority has directed the channel to show cause within seven days and in case of failure to reply within stipulated time, the Authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings against the channel, including suspension of programme for 30 days.