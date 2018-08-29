Bacha Khan International Airport: NAB seeks details from CAA about recruitment, construction work

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought details from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about the recruitment of employees by it and construction work at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

In a letter addressed to the Airport Manager at the Bacha Khan International Airport, the NAB noted it was verifying a matter regarding the recruitment done by CAA on all cadres since 2008 and it therefore needed all the record of information about those recruited, including their name, father’s name, CNIC number, post held, date of appointment and whether they were permanent or working on contract/contingent.

The NAB letter also sought information regarding the construction and renovation work at the domestic and international terminals at the airport. It wanted the CAA to provide the relevant record of PC-1 of the project, the advertisement that was placed, the bidding process and details of the payments made to the contractor.

It is unclear if there is any specific complaint about the recruitment process done by the CAA and the construction and renovation work at the airport in Peshawar named after late freedom-fighter Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, commonly known as Bacha Khan.

The airport has undergone expansion and renovation in recent years and its facilities have been upgraded. Passengers using these facilities for the first time are pleasantly surprised when they enter the airport. Earlier, the facilities at the airport left much to be desired.