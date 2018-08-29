AIOU moot calls for promoting society-related research

Islamabad : The second National Graduate conference held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) underlined the need of promoting academic research that helps to solve the socio-economic problems of the society, says a press release.

The academic research should be meaningful and relevant to the society, said the key-note speakers who addressed the inaugural session of the two-day event that was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The conference, participated by students and researchers from about twenty-eight educational institutions of the country, laid special focus on promoting community-based quality research. The key-note speakers included Prof. Dr. Asad Zaman, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economic (PIDE) and Dr. Akhyar Farrukh of Government College University (GCU), Lahore.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui briefed the participants about the objectives of the event and the contribution made by the University during the last four years in developing it as research-based institution and a hub of literary and social activities.

About the objective of the research, he said the society has given them too much, and they needed to pay back through result-oriented academic input.