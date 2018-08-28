Govt urged to get rid of foreign debt

LAHORE: Working class held a conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, here Monday under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation.

The workers demanded the newly-elected government to adopt a national economic and self-reliance policy to get the nation freed from heavy burden of foreign debt. These demands were raised in a resolution passed in the meeting of representatives and workers belonging to Wapda/electricity, railways, Telecommunication, banks, agricultures, irrigation, Public Works Department (PWD), chemicals, textiles, fertilisers, engineers, mines, public and privates sectors etc.

Veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the confederation, urged all patriotic forces and political parties to strengthen unity among their ranks to defeat terrorism and play their role in setting up a society based upon equality and social justice.

He demanded the government to ensure dignity of work in the country. They also demanded the government to raise the wages of the workers employed in the private sectors.

The meeting was also addressed by Rubina Jameel, Muhammad Anwar, Rana Muhammad Hassan, Osama Tariq, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Niaz Khan, Yousaf Baloch, Salah-ud-Din Ayubi and other representatives.