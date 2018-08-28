Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

World

AFP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Controversial polls: Maldives oppo banks on people power

COLOMBO: The main opposition leader in the Maldives vowed on Monday to mobilise voters at home and abroad to overcome alleged rigging of next month’s elections and topple strongman President Abdulla Yameen.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is backed by the archipelago nation’s four main opposition groups, flew to neighbouring Sri Lanka to galvanise expatriate Maldivians. The 54-year-old said he did not expect a free and fair election on September 23, but was confident that voters would come out against a regime which is also facing international censure.

"We are very worried about the situation. But we have trust in our people," Solih told reporters before addressing hundreds of Maldivians gathered on the outskirts of the capital Colombo.

"Our people are ready for change," he said. The crowd included a large number of political activists who have lived in exile since Yameen took power in 2013. Solih is endorsed by former president Mohamed Nasheed, who is in self-imposed exile himself after being handed a controversial terrorism conviction and a 13-year jail term in 2015.

The UN has described Nasheed’s trial, which disqualified him from running in the election, as politically motivated.

Nasheed told reporters in Colombo Monday that Yameen was "trying to rig (the elections) as much as he can". "But when people come in overwhelming numbers, there is very little anyone can do," he said.

The Indian Ocean country of 340,000 people has been on edge since Yameen -- who has jailed or exiled almost all his opponents -- imposed a 45-day state of emergency in February. Nasheed lost the last elections in 2013 in controversial circumstances.

The Supreme Court annulled the results of the first round of voting when Nasheed was in the lead. The subsequent vote was then twice delayed, allowing Yameen time to forge alliances that helped him narrowly win the contested run-off.

Solih and Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party have vowed to clear the way for all political dissidents to return if victorious. The US and European Union have expressed deep concern over Yameen’s actions, and rights activists have called for sanctions on the president and his aides.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar