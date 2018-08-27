Gwadar port uplift under CPEC to benefit Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The development of Gwadar port will directly benefit Balochistan province and the whole Pakistan under the bilateral China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Dostain Khan Jamaldini told Xinhua in a recent interview.

“Gwadar is a city of some 110,000 people and such massive industrialisation under the CPEC will have a great impact not only on the city but also on the whole Balochistan province,” said the GPA chief, adding that the Gwadar Free Zone will have the capacity to generate at least 38,000 direct jobs in the remote city.

Geographically, the small city is located in southwestern Balochistan, being far from Pakistan’s economic centre. Road, railway and air connectivity were a great issue for its development. “Since the launch of CPEC, a drastic change has happened, and it brought a second life to the port city,” said Jamaldini.

“Before CPEC, even law and order situation was very weak. After the comprehensive project, it has been greatly controlled. Now people come freely to Gwadar not only for investment opportunities but also for tourism purpose, and people in the area have a greater hope about the future of Gwadar,” he said and added:

“The engine of economic development of Gwadar emanates from the Gwadar port. With the operationalisation of the Gwadar port, the city now has its own university and its own vocational training institutes.

“Along with our Chinese counterparts, we have made a comprehensive plan about the future of Gwadar. “Gwadar is not only the port and free zone. We have discussed and started implementing all other factors which can greatly facilitate the port and free zone development such as internet connectivity, water provision, city development, power plants, Gwadar International Airport.

He said that initiating mega projects in Pakistan were not so much in practice before the CPEC, but the corridor brought many mega projects in the country. “There are many energy projects and industrialisation projects coming here. Gradually, the institutions in Pakistan will be familiar with the big projects. In earlier phase of CPEC, it was very difficult for us to conceive, plan, process and get approval for big projects, but now things (sic) are moving smoothly,” he said

Jamaldini said that the Gwadar port is very significant for Balochistan and the entire Pakistan as it has the great potentials to become the second big port city after Karachi and rise as one of the country’s commercial, financial and economic centers.

He said that they have a long-term Master Plan for Gwadar, under which they will scientifically plan the city to make it one of the best tourist sites in the country.

The chairman emphasised that although Balochistan province is remote, its fate has been changed due to Gwadar. “The city is attracting investors not only from all over the Pakistan, but also from neighboring countries.”