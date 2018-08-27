Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Lahore

A
 app
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

AIOU expands fee waiver package for needy students

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has expanded its financial support (fee-waiver package) for the needy students to ensure that nobody should be left without education just because of financial constraints.

It was said by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while reviewing the on-going (Autumn 2018) admissions process that will continue till September 5.

He further said that there is the right of every Pakistani citizen to get facilitated for continuation of their study under the constitution and the AIOU being the public sector institution fulfils the responsibility of bringing all segments of society in the educational net.

The financial assistance is provided through nine different schemes which include: Earn to learn scheme, Merit Scholarship Scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, and Scholarship for Women, Fee Instalment Scheme and Alumni/Sponsored Scholarship.

The merit scholarships scheme (Fee-waiver) is an initiative to generate competition in educational pursuits and encourage the brilliant students. It is offered to the fresh and continuing students of all levels if they secure 75% and above marks in their latest results in any academic program.

Besides this, fee instalment facility had been made available.

Deserving and needy students who fall in these categories could contact their nearest Regional offices of the University for assistance in accordance with the prescribed rules. Complete fee-waiver is also being provided to the prisoners, drop-out girls, disabled students and transgender group. Besides this, free Matric education has been announced recently for the students of Baluchistan and the Federally Administrative Tribal area.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!