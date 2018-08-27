KP CM takes notice of excessive power outages

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the excessive power outages and unannounced loadshedding in the province, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) chief to take steps to overcome power load management.

However, electricity delivery and distribution should be in accordance with the right of province and declared formula. The chief minister assured the Pesco chief that the provincial government would help in upgrading the system including electricity distribution and delivery.

The Pesco official told the chief minister that the province was facing energy crisis because of over loading and fault in system.

The province has been facing loadshedding for three days, so the protesters dropped 11000 KV transmission lines of electricity on the Warsak Road in Peshawar, which caused the damage to millions of loss to electric company.