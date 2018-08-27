Agar priming for lower-order hitting role for Australia

BENGALURU: Australia’s Ashton Agar hopes to fine tune his power-hitting game to fit in as a lower-order hitter in their One-day International (ODI) setup.

“I think it’s really important for me to be able to come in and go from ball one like today,” Agar told a website after his four-ball 17 run-knock for Australia A against South Africa A in the quadrangular series on Saturday.

“For me, it’s really important for my batting to be adaptable so then I can be used in any situation,” he said.“We’ve got three or four guys who are excellent at it but I guess it’s being able to do that the whole way through, to come in and finish an innings. That’s what we can work on,” he added.