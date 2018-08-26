Saplings planted on court premises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: Lawyers Saturday planted hundreds of saplings on the tehsil court premises. They planted a sapling before the office of every lawyer. Talking to reporters, Tehsil Bar Association secretary Muhammad Ramzan Khan Niazi said the step was being taken to pursue the idea of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the district court would be made lush green.
