Johnson on verge of rare tennis feat

WINSTON-SALEM, United States: Steve Johnson will try to become the first ATP player this season to win a title on three different surfaces after reaching the final of the Winston-Salem Open on Friday.

The American posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta to punch his ticket to Saturday’s hardcourt final where he will face Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Johnson, 28, won the US Men’s Clay Court Championship title in Houston in April and the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships on grass in Rhode Island in July.

“I thought I played really well from the ground. I played smart,” said Johnson, who is ranked 34th in the world.

He reached his third final of 2018 by saving six of seven break points and winning 52 per cent of his second-serve points against the 2016 tournament champ.

This will be the fourth career meeting between Johnson and Medvedev, who breezed past Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-1 in only 65 minutes.

“It’s a great feeling,” Medvedev said. “I just did what I had to do. I’m happy to go through.”

Medvedev won almost 75 per cent of his service points and dominated on Daniel’s second serve, winning 63 per cent of those.

The Russian will try to win his second ATP title after capturing his maiden crown in January in Sydney, Australia.

Medvedev, who is ranked 57th in the world, has beaten Johnson both times they have played previously on hardcourts.