Something Else

The Koel Gallery is hosting Rabeya Jalil’s exhibition of her new works titled ‘Something Else’ from August 28 to September 6. Rabeya is an art educator and visual artist. She did her undergraduate studies in fine art from Lahore’s National College of Arts (NCA) in 2005 and her Masters in Education from the Columbia University, Teachers College, New York, on a Fulbright Scholarship in 2013. She is currently associate professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the NCA. Call 021-35831292 for more information.