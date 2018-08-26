After Eid

Eidul Azha was observed in Pakistan on Wednesday (Aug 22). The following three days were also spent in the slaughtering of sacrificial animals. It was disappointing to see that many people dumped animal offals in the middle of streets.

When left unattended for days, this waste becomes the breeding ground for the bacteria that carry lethal infections. The authorities concerned should ensure that the waste is disposed of in an effective manner.

Muhammad Umar Nizamani ( Tando Qaiser )

The practice of slaughtering sacrificial animals continues for three days of Eidul Azha. Since the first day of Eid, we have seen heaps of animal waste piling up across the city.

Some people have disposed of the waste outside their homes, hoping that the waste management authorities will discard it. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the waste is disposed of in an effective manner. Animal waste should be thrown at a specific place so that it is easier for the authorities concerned to lift it.

Seerat Ayesha ( Karachi )