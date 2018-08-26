Missing vehicle

It has been two months since I have filed a missing car report with the Islamabad police. The report was filed on June 28 and I was assured that the vehicle will be found within days. It is disappointing to see that two months have passed and the authorities still couldn’t find the vehicle.

The interesting thing is that some of my relatives have spotted the stolen car on streets. The law-enforcement agencies should take immediate action to recover the missing car.

Andil Salahud din ( Islamabad )