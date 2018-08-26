T-Mobile discovers security breach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: T-Mobile US Inc and its unit Metro PCS informed customers about a potential security breach that was discovered and shut down by the company.
The cyber-security team found and shut down unauthorized access to certain information on Aug. 20, and reported the matter to authorities, T-Mobile said in a statement on its website.
No financial data, social security numbers or passwords were compromised, but other personal information like name, email-id, phone number, zip code, account number or type (postpaid or prepaid) may have been exposed, the company said.About 3 percent of T-mobile's 77 million customers could have been affected, a company spokesperson told bit.ly/2wknfLr technology news website Motherboard. T-Mobile did not respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
