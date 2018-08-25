AWARENESS drive: Mini marathon on the cards

Islamabad: CDA Environment wing and Himalayan Wildlife Foundation (HWF) are arranging a Mini Marathon in Margala Hills National Park on September 9, 2018. The purpose of this mini marathon is to create awareness about the uniqueness of the natural environment of Margala Hills National Park and encourage the general public to participate in healthy outdoor activities in this area.

The age limit for participants is 16 years. The route is from the zoo to Daman-e-Koh. Cash prizes of Rs10,000; 6000 and 3000 along with a trophy will be awarded to first, second and third winners in both male and female categories and certificates will be given to all participants. As part of the awareness event there will also be a painting competition for children; tree plantation and cleanliness drive and Nature camp.

Entrance fee is Rs100 per person. Tickets are available at IWMB office, Dino Park Marghzar Zoo and entrance of Trails 3 and 5. For further details, contact telephone numbers 0345-8566048 and 051-2601912.