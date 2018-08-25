Hamza opposition leader in PA

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted the name of Hamza Shahbaz as the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly.

The “Declaration of the name of leader of the opposition” was submitted to the Speaker Punjab Office on Friday. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab MPAs submitted that, “We, the members of provincial assembly of the Punjab, whose signatures are duly affixed, request your good self that Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, MPA (PP-146) may be declared leader of the opposition, in the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in terms of Rule 23(a) of the Rules of Procedure of Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.”

Around a 150 members signed the declaration. Speaking to the media, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that even if 10 to 12 MPAs submitted the declaration it would have done the job, but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wanted to exhibit the level of optimum confidence in their parliamentary leader.

The Director General Punjab Assembly Inayatullah said that the notification for Hamza as the opposition leader would be issued within 24 hours of the submission of the declaration and papers.

He said that in accordance with the directions of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, the all-out effort would be made to keep the opposition united in Punjab. He also said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would stage a big upset for the ruling party in the upcoming elections for the president of Pakistan.