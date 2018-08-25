Sat August 25, 2018
August 25, 2018

US encouraged by better Pak-Afghan ties: Gen Nicholson

WASHINGTON: The Commander of Resolute Support and US Forces in Afghanistan, Gen John Nicholson has said that the United States has been encouraged by improvement in ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and noted progress towards reconciliation process with Taliban.

Speaking via tele-conference to reporters in Pentagon, Gen Nicholson said Pakistan was key to the solution in Afghanistan and part of the regional dimension of the South Asia Strategy. Gen Nicholson noted progress in situation in Afghanistan and referred to the ceasefire that was agreed upon between the Afghan government and the Taliban to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

This was first time that the two sides agreed to a peace initiative in 17 years. So this first cease-fire really unleashed the Afghan people's desire for peace and an end to violence on -- on really a national and unprecedented scale, he said, adding that various groups, religious ulema, civil society, youth activists, women's groups, all were calling for peace.

He said that encouraged by the situation on the ground, the US Secretary of State has said that the US was prepared to work with the parties to reach a peace agreement and a political settlement that brings a permanent end to this war.

Gen Nicolson said that since then the State Department has been exploring all avenues to advance a peace process in close consultation with the Afghan government. At the end of the day, any negotiations over the political future of Afghanistan will be between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

This must be an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process, with Afghans talking to Afghans, he said. And the US is prepared to support, facilitate and participate in these discussions. Gen Nicolson also noted a clear progression in the Taliban's public statements, from their February 14 letter to the American people to the recent Eid al-Azha message, where Taliban leader Emir Hibatullah acknowledged for the first time that negotiations would ensure an end to war.

