Sat August 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 25, 2018

Aubameyang battling confidence crisis, admits Emery

LONDON: Arsenal manager Unai Emery says misfiring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is struggling with a lack of confidence after his barren start to the season.

Aubameyang is yet to get on the scoresheet for Arsenal this term after missing a series of chances in their defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Gabon international was especially profligate in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Chelsea as he wasted several opportunities to put Emery’s side in control.Emery admits Aubameyang, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in January, needs a confidence boost to get back on track, ideally starting with a goal or two in Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham.

“Aubameyang needs to find the confidence, then to score and score another,” Emery said.“I know a lot of strikers in my career and it’s about the moment, they need to be in the moment, and he’s the same.

“But I’m sure now that Aubameyang, Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, they will score more goals in here, for us, in Arsenal.”Aubameyang’s struggles have come as a surprise after he made a flying start to life with the Gunners, scoring 10 times in just 13 league appearances last term under Emery’s predecessor Arsene Wenger.Emery has spoken to Aubameyang and reassured him he will eventually rediscover that prolific form.

