Eid Mubarik

Eidul Azha, an important religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country today amidst due religious spirit of sacrifice. We take this opportunity to greet our fellow Muslims, especially our readers, with the traditional greeting ‘Eid Mubarik,’ with the hope that you and yours have a blessed and satisfying celebration. Let us also remember those who have been bereaved or are suffering in any other way, especially those who have been through the horrors that acts of terrorism bring about on innocent persons.

But the core message of this season is of sacrificing, defined as offering something from ourselves for the Creator's sake and for the sake of a spiritual transformation that we look to happen within us. While we celebrate this festival, let us remember that sacrifice does not mean only slaughtering of an animal and distributing its meat but we should also espouse the true spirit of the word and its meaning.