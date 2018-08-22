Faisal Masjid Eid prayer at 7am

Islamabad: Professor Tahir Hakeem of the Faculty of Shariah and Law at the International Islamic University, Islamabad, will deliver the Eid sermon at 7 a.m. before leading special prayers for the festival amid tight security checks all over the place.

There is a high likelihood of President Mamnoon Hussain showing up at the mosque to offer Eid prayers. The government ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats and businessmen will also make up to the place.However, the Faisal Masjid’s will be the largest by receiving a massive influx of worshipers from across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.