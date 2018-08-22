Wed August 22, 2018
Newspost

August 22, 2018

Actions speak louder than words

In the 2013 elections, I voted for Imran Khan’s PTI. However, his party’s term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proved to be disastrous. Now, Imran Khan wants to replicate this model across Pakistan. Taking a dubious model and replicating it elsewhere, without proper thought or evaluation, is not at all sensible. Pakistan’s problems and issues are manifold, too many to be listed here; and they have no easy solutions. Instead of talking unwisely about converting the PM House into a university, the PM should focus on improving existing universities and colleges, which are badly in need of funds and government assistance.

Again, if ‘austerity’ has to be carried out in its entirety, the prime minister should ensure that all parliamentarians – at federal and provincial levels (his party has control in three out of four provinces – should only receive a simple basic monthly pay and no extra perks, allowances or wasteful foreign trips. These are only simple points that I can suggest as a citizen of Pakistan. There is much that can be done to build on these foundations. Instead of talk, the PM should lead by clear and sensible example.

Dr Ayesha K Sadozai

Peshawar

