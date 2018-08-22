Body to probe violence against transvestites formed

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have constituted special committee under the supervision of the senior superintendent of police operations to probe all the incidents of violence against transgender people.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman formed a special committee under SSP Operations Javed Iqbal to look into the complaints of violence by members of the transgender community.

The senior superintendent of police investigation, SP city and SP Cantonment are members of the committee. A number of incidents of violence against transgender were reported in different parts of the city in recent weeks. A transvestite was killed and his body was chopped off in Pishtakhara a few days back.