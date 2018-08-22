Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

National

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CDA unlikely to deliver with current team

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is unlikely to produce results and give performance as per expectations of the Prime Minister Imran Khan with present management which also includes old faces of the last PML-N Government.

The Prime Minister only a day before called the CDA chairman Ishrat Ali and his board members in his office and express displeasure over increasing encroachment in the federal capital and wanted the civic body to improve its performance, Earlier, Imran Khan also sought last 10-year performance report from the authority which according to reports had been presented to him.

It goes without saying that it would be useless to attach high hopes with the CDA with the current team which has been working on stop-gap arrangements by giving charge of senior posts to junior officers without giving them any targets.

The present CDA board which called on the Prime Minister in his office also include Member Estate Kushhal Khan who was appointed in the authority on recommendation of then Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Fuad Hasan Fuad, about two years back. At that time, Kushhal Khan was in BPS-19 but holding post of Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister Secretariat.

Member Engineering Ahmad Baksh Awan has been transferred to CDA from National Highway Authority (NHA). The officer was first appoint in NHA in BPS-19 on contractual basis during the PPP tenure and later his services were regularized on recommendation of the Khurshid Shah committee which was set up to regularize Government employees who had completed at least one year daily wages or contract service.

The post of Member Planning is being held by a Civil Engineer of CDA Hafiz Ehsan who is in BPS-19 but was given charge of the senior post of BPS-20 on retirement of ex Member Asad Mehboob Kiani. There is no set criteria for appointment of Member Planning but considering nature of the post, a town planner should be chosen for the job.

Over the last many years, the authority had become a dead body failing to carry out any infrastructure development or launch any new residential sector in Islamabad leaving the low income groups who wanted to have their shelter at mercy of private housing societies. For the last many years there has also been no direct recruitment in the engineering wing where diploma holder sub engineers are holding posts of assistant director and deputy director.

On the other hand the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) led by Islamabad Mayor Shaikh Ansar Aziz who was also given additional charge of CDA chairman by the PML-N Government, had also failed to come upto expectations of residents. The MCI's environment had even failed in keeping the federal capital in good shape through timely cutting of wild growth across Islamabad. Keeping in view present state affairs in CDA, a major reshuffle in hierarchy of the civic body could not be ruled out in near future.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight