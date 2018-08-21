Thin attendance in offices

Islamabad: Thin attendance was reported in Islamabad’s government offices on Monday, the last working day before Eidul Azha.

The government has announced Eid holidays for its employees from August 21 to August 23.

However, the government offices, especially those at the Pak Secretariat, wore a deserted look even on August 20 (Monday) as the people, mostly non-locals, absented themselves from duty. And those who showed up returned early, saying they’ve to buy sacrificial animals and go shopping with family members.

Most visitors of these offices returned frustrated after staff members asked them to show up after Eid holidays for their respective work.

They however fear that the things wouldn’t be different at the end of Eid holidays as most of non-local government employees had taken additional holiday for Friday to make the most of Eid.