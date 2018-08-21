60,331 being trained under Digiskills programme

Islamabad: Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has enrolled 60,331 persons out of 64,332registered trainees in first batch of ‘Digiskills Programme,’ launched to provide opportunity to gain marketable digital skills.

The digital skills can transform them into successful freelancers, employees and entrepreneurs.

Official sources on Monday said this programme is also aimed at equipping our youth, freelancers, students, professionals, etc.

with knowledge, skills, tools and techniques necessary to seize the opportunities available in online job market places.

"Our educated youth, women and others are an immense and mostly untapped resource.

This programme realizes that potential so that individuals and their community may reap the benefits and ultimately growth will be represented in a flourishing national economy," the sources said.

The sources said first batch of trainees has already been started from August 1 and training courses are available at a user-friendly web portal amid a comprehensive online Learning Management System at all times.