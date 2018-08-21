Session on contemporary writers

LAHORE: English Literary Society and Progressive Writers Association held a special session on ‘Pakistani Contemporary Writers’ at Alhamra Adbi Baithak on Monday.

The session was chaired by Salma Awan who speaking on the occasion said the writers were disseminating vernacular literature with freedom of expression. Asim Butt said the present novel was far behind the novel written worldwide. Hussain Majrooh said fiction should be written in relation to cultural themes and practices to communicate with literature across the globe.

Prof Anwarul Haq said Bapsi Sidwa's novel 'Cracking India' focused on bloodbath after partition of the subcontinent. Rubia Jilani said Fatima Bhutto flayed counter terrorism in which innocent people were being killed in wars in Afghanistan.

Zahid Hassan complained Punjabi being ignored though being welcomed at international level. Amjad Tufail said critics Saleem Ahmad, Mumtaz Hussain, Muhammad Hussain Afzal MD Taseer and others are promoting criticism in Urdu literature.

Arfa Subh Khan advised writers to form their own ideologies in criticism. Raza Naeem suggested the government to work on translations. Marghoob Ahmad said Mohsin Hamid gave a contemporary approach to English language in South Asian fiction.

Tahir Bin Shahzad commended Muniza Shamsie for introducing the development of Pakistani English Literature countrywide.