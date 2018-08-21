Tue August 21, 2018
Lahore

August 21, 2018

SKMCH launches hide collection campaign

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) will launch its hide collection campaign on Eid Azha, like previous years.

As per the previous practice, a large number of volunteers and hospital staff will participate actively in the campaign. The hospital management will also establish a call centre in the hospital to entertain telephone calls from hide donors. Volunteers and hospital staff will collect hides from doorsteps on a call at helpline 0800-11555. Donors can also drop hides at camps located in their societies.

SKMCH&RC is also continuing its “Online Qurbani” services for people not only in Pakistan, but also in America, England, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Middle East, and Europe including Sweden, Norway and Turkey.

The revenue generated from the sale of hides will be spent on the treatment of poor cancer patients at the hospital. The hospital management hopes that this year too people will donate animal hides to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in large numbers so that the mission to treat poor cancer patients could be fulfilled.

