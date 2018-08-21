Sale of weak sacrificial animals banned in Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: On the complaints of customers, tehsil nazim on Monday visited the cattle markets in Wari and banned the sale of weak and frail sacrificial animals. Buyers had complained that weak and very thin sacrificial animals had been brought to the cattle markets across the district. The administration visited cattle markets after consumers lodged complaints.
