Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The mantra of change

It’s time to deliver

The human cost of war

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Newspost

August 21, 2018

Our very first speech

Imran Khan’s first speech as prime minister was neutral and carried the voice of every Pakistani. His main focus was on the education and healthcare sectors, and the judiciary. He expressed that while the country’s elite has a luxurious lifestyle, hundreds of thousands of children living in impoverished areas are stunted. He also talked about our ballooning national debt. It was heartening to see him talk about corruption and how he is going to bring necessary reforms to institutions like NAB and FIA and strengthen them so they can deal with the corrupt elements of society. That he would turn the PM House into a university and auction luxurious cars is a laudable move. Khan’s main aim is to increase the number of taxpayers, so that the economic challenges could be overcome.

Introducing health reforms in government hospitals of the country is not an easy task but he is ready to take the challenge. He also acknowledged that climate change is a big challenge that must be tackled in an appropriate manner. My request to all Pakistanis is to pay attention to the speech of our new prime minister and participate in plantation campaigns by planting a single tree and help the government in its fight against climate change.

Engr Mashal

Peshawar

*****

Imran Khan’s first speech as the prime minister of Pakistan was highly reassuring. What he said resonated in a big way with what ordinary Pakistanis think. His each word exuded confidence, resolve and commitment.

Imran Khan now must set out to deliver on his promises. People are keenly watching his every move. If he does not come up to their expectations, they will not trust him again.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali

Newspost

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

