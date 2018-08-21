Two robbers killed, cop injured in shootout

Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police claimed gunning down two alleged robbers in a Monday morning shootout, in which a police constable was also injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir of District Korangi said that at around 11am information was received by KIA Police Station that robbers were looting the citizens near Chamra Chowrangi, Korangi.

Acting on the information, police mobiles rushed to the spot, and on seeing the police the muggers opened fire. The cops retaliated and in the shootout Police Constable Arshad Mughal was injured. Two muggers were arrested in an injured condition and but one other escaped from the scene.

The injured suspects were being taken to Jinnah Hospital when they died. PC Mughal was taken to Aga Khan Hospital. He suffered three bullet wounds to his chest and one to his leg and was said to be in a critical condition. SSP Sajid said two TT pistols and a motorcycle were seized from the possession of the robbers. Their identities are the dead are yet be ascertained.