Thai Q2 GDP grows one pecent

BANGKOK: Thailand´s economy in April-June grew at a slower pace than in the previous quarter, but in line with forecast, as exports, private consumption and investment increased but tourism slowed.

Southeast Asia´s second-largest economy expanded 1.0 percent in April-June from the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Monday. That met the 1.0 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. In January-March, the quarterly growth pace was 2.1 percent, which was revised up from 2.0 percent stated earlier.

On an annual basis, growth was 4.6 percent in the April-June quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) said. Economists had forecast 4.5 percent, down from the March quarter´s 4.9 percent, which was revised up from 4.8 percent stated earlier and the best in five years. The planning agency on Monday maintained its 2018 GDP growth forecast at 4.2-4.7 percent. But it now expects exports to rise 10.0 percent this year, rather than 8.9 percent, despite global trade tensions. Analysts polled by Reuters have predicted 2018 GDP growth of 4.4 percent after last year´s 3.9 percent.