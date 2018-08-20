Death by water

The water crisis in Pakistan remains a pressing concern. According to a survey, the water level in the country will reach dangerous heights by 2025. Therefore, the chief justice’s demand for the immediate construction of build dams comes as a welcome move. All citizens should try to assist the construction of dams as it will help reduce the looming water crisis. Water quality is another issue that requires immediate attention. A large segment of population doesn’t have access to pure drinking water.

Although the government of Pakistan has installed water pipelines in different areas, it has done little to address people’s water woes as most of these pipelines are damaged. As a result, clean water gets contaminated with. This has resulted in countless diseases such as typhoid. While these problems have persisted for a long time, we have done little to conserve water at our homes, educational institutions and offices. At this point, our attitude towards dealing with this crisis needs to change.

Sabir Yaseen

Lahore