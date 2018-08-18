Pakhtun Think-Tank condemns Kabul attack

PESHAWAR: Pakhtun Think-Tank has condemned the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, where more than 40 students were killed.

A press release said the Pakhtun Think-Tank considered such acts as the continuation of the series of actions being carried out for the last three decades.

“This kind of terrorism is the product of radicalisation of a segment of society and is being executed by the violent non-state actors,” said a press release.

These non-state actors were not only a threat to national security but also to international peace.

“Peace in Afghanistan is a prerequisite for peace in Pakistan. The PTT expresses its deep sorrow over the brutal killings and also solidarity with the families,” it added. It said the PTT calls for synergised efforts on both sides of the border to root out violent extremism.