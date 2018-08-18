Students proceeding abroad for studies are real ambassadors of country: HEC

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Friday held send-off ceremony for 200 students selected for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship under the Bilateral Higher Education and Scientific Exchange Programme

Counsellor, Embassy of Hungary Sandor Mihalko and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Hungary Tivadar Takács were guests of honour on the occasion. Executive Director, HEC Dr. Arshad Ali and Adviser HRD, HEC Waseem S. Hashmi Syed were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, HEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Tariq Banuri said that Pakistani students and scholars proceeding to Hungary or any other country of the world for study are ‘ambassadors of Pakistan’ and the responsibility of portraying a positive image of the country lies on their shoulders.

He said Hungary is not only a place characterised by rich culture, history and creativity but it is also a place of science, technology and innovation. He urged the students to make maximum use of the tremendous opportunity and experience it to the fullest. “Bring knowledge and expertise back to Pakistan,” he stressed.

He advised students to forge academic and cultural linkages, as these relations will last a lifetime. “Hungary is a place of culture, history, creativity, science and technology of the future which brings together the past and the future. Learn from it”, he emphasised.

He further advised students to live with utmost respect, integrity and generosity in Hungary and pave the way for other Pakistani students to avail themselves of the opportunity to study in Hungarian universities in the coming years.

Dr. Banuri assured his full support to Hungarian students, professors and researchers to come to Pakistan and work in the areas of mutual interest. Both stakeholders are on the same page as far as this objective is concerned, he underlined.

Describing the background of the scholarship programme, Sandor Mihalko said that the aim of this programme is to contribute to the development of Pakistan. He urged the students to develop professional contacts during their stay in Hungary as person to person contacts will help build bilateral relations.

He mentioned that the Hungarian government is investing $3 million a year for this programme, while more budget is allocated every year. He also informed that out of 200 scholarships, 125 scholarships have been awarded for BS studies, 50 for MS studies and 25 for Ph.D programmes.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr. Arshad Ali said the programme earlier focused on undergraduate scholarships, adding that postgraduate programmes were also included.

Addressing parents and teachers, the executive director congratulated them and said that going to Hungary for study is a momentous opportunity as well as a challenging task. He advised the students to remain connected with their faculty and fellow students and actively participate in academic as well as extracurricular activities.