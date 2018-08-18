Man kills mother, stepfather

LAHORE: A man killed his mother and stepfather for contracting second marriage in the Ravi Road police limits on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Shahbaz, and his wife Saira, residents of Mohalla Qadirabad. A police official said that the victim Saira got divorce from her first husband of Shadbagh. She had a son named Ali from her first husband. Two months back, Saira planned to marry with Shahbaz, a scrap dealer, but her son stopped her from doing so. Finally, she contracted marriage with the person. The accused Ali nursed a grudge against her mother and stepfather. On the day of the incident, he barged into the house along with his accomplice and stabbed them. As they sustained injuries, they shot them dead on the spot. Locals of the area reached the scene after hearing gunshots and found the victims in a pool of blood.

The accused persons fled the scene unhindered. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidences. No case was registered till the filing of this report. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

INUJRED WOMAN DIES: A 22-year-old woman, who had received injury from a stray bullet in Lytton Road on the Independence Day, died in hospital on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Fatima. Police have yet to trace the accused person despite the lapse of four days. The victim’s family has appealed the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court for justice. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Passing out parade: The passing out parade of Sniper Shooting Course held at Police Training School, Farooqabad.

DSP Training Naveeda Hameed received the salutation. The course has accomplished under the directions and supervision of Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh. During the passing out of the sniper shooting course, PHP DSP Training Naveeda Hameed addressed the passed out cadets.

She admired their performance and staff of the Police Training School. The course participants showed their abilities and performed shooting tactics. She also gave away prizes to the course participants.