Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

AP
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
August 17, 2018

20 Pakistani families return from Afghanistan via Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: About 20 families, who had migrated to Afghanistan due to militancy and military operation in erstwhile Mohmand tribal district, have started returning to their homes via Torkham border, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that 20 families comprising women, children and elderly men entered Pakistan via Torkham border. The civil and Khyber Rifles officials welcomed them and arranged lunch for them at Torkham border.

An official said that in 2006-7, around 147 families hailing from Baizai area of Mohmand tribal district had migrated to Goshta border locality of Afghanistan.

He said the Pakistani families had been residing with their relatives in different localities of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The rest of the Pakistani families would also return to Pakistan on Saturday, the official said.

Those who returned homes were excited and said that they were lucky to celebrate Eid with their relatives and villagers after one decade.

Malik Sultan of Baizai tribe in Mohmand told The News that they were thankful to the security forces and local administration for their warm welcome and honourable return to their motherland. He said they loyal and peaceful citizens and want to live their rest of life in their country.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities deported five Afghan families comprising 63 individuals to Afghanistan. The families were brought to Torkham border in vehicles where they were handed over to Afghan border authorities after completing official formalities.

